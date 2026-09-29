Davis played five snaps on offense and five snaps on special teams without showing up in the box score otherwise in the Bills' 24-16 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

Davis' catch for no gain early in the fourth quarter was negated by a holding penalty by Alec Anderson. It appears Davis will not be a factor in the Bills' offensive gameplan this season, with Ty Johnson serving as the backup option in the backfield for James Cook. Davis should continue to see the field as a contributor on special teams, though he did not return a kickoff after doing so in each of the first two games of the regular season.