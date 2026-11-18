Davis was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury.

Davis is making his first appearance on the injury report since Week 8, when he missed a practice due to an illness. Unless the hamstring issue was something that resulted in him exiting Wednesday's session early, Davis should still have decent odds of being ready to play Sunday against the Dolphins. The third-year back has seen limited playing time behind James Cook and Ty Johnson this season, earning no more than six touches in any of his nine appearances to date.