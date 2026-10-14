Davis caught his lone target for 31 yards while adding two carries for two yards and three kickoff returns for 114 yards during the Bills' 37-34 overtime win over the Rams on Monday.

Davis opened Monday's contest in style with a 70-yard return on the opening kickoff that set the Bills up deep in Rams territory, though the Rams defense forced a three-and-out and Buffalo had to settle for a 49-yard field goal. Davis made another big contribution early in the fourth quarter, when he turned a screen pass into a 31-yard gain before being tackled just short of the goal line, which led to a one-yard touchdown run by Josh Allen on the next play. Davis has been limited mostly to work on special teams while mixing in occasionally in the back field. That said, Davis and Ty Johnson could both be in the mix for more offensive touches, given that head coach Joe Brady said Tuesday that "...at some point there has to be consequences" in reference to James Cook's fumble issues this season, per Nick Suss of ESPN.com. The Bills will stay on the road for Week 6 against the Raiders on Oct. 18.