Bates suffered a concussion in the Bills' 21-19 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Bates will need to clear protocols to be able to suit up Sunday against the Ravens. With Tommy Doyle (knee) out moving forward, and Mitch Morse (elbow) nursing an injury, the Bills offensive line is currently lacking healthy bodies. If Bates is unable to play Sunday, Greg Van Roten will likely draw the start at right guard.