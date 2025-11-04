The Bills reconstructed Johnson's (groin) contract Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

By converting Johnson's base salary into a signing bonus, the Bills have created an additional $1.75 million in salary cap space ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. Johnson is working through a groin injury that prevented him from playing in Sunday's 28-21 win over the Chiefs. The veteran corner will look to progress enough in his recovery to be available for Week 10 against the Dolphins.