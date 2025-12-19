Johnson (quadriceps) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Browns.

Despite downgrading from a full practice Wednesday to a limited session Thursday, the 29-year-old has moved past his quadriceps injury in time to suit up Sunday. Johnson has appeared in 11 games for Buffalo this season, recording 49 total tackles and four passes defensed. He's expected to operate as the Bills' top slot corner in the Week 16 contest.