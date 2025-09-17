Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters Wednesday that Johnson (quadriceps) is questionable for Thursday night's matchup against the Dolphins, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

McDermott added that Johnson will practice in a limited fashion Wednesday, suggesting he could be trending toward playing in Thursday's divisional contest. However, if the Weber State product is forced to miss his second consecutive game in Week 3, Jordan Hancock will step in and serve as the Bills' top slot corner.