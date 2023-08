Doyle has a torn ACL in his right knee, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Doyle was placed on the Bills' injured reserve earlier in the week, but the nature of his knee injury was not known at the time. The torn ACL is in his left knee, as opposed to the ACL he tore in his right knee last season. It is an unfortunate injury for the 25-year-old who will set his sights on another long road to recovery.