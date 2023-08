Doyle (knee) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Doyle suffered the injury during Saturday's preseason contest with the Steelers and needed to be carted off the field. It was reported Sunday by Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic that the 25-year-old would be out for the season, so his shift to IR doesn't come as a surprise. He'll now focus on getting healthy with his sights set on a return in 2024.