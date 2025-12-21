The Broncos activated Powers (bicep) from injured reserve Saturday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Powers has been activated ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars, but is still listed as questionable for the game. The decision to require the offensive guard to take up a roster spot means he is likely able to suit up for the game. If, for some reason, the 29-year-old is unable to go, Alex Palczewski will likely continue to start at left guard.