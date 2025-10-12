The Broncos placed Powers (biceps) on injured reserve Saturday, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Powers had surgery Monday after tearing his left biceps during the Broncos' Week 5 win over the Eagles, and the 2019 fourth-rounder is expected to be sidelined until December, per Tomasson. Calvin Throckmorton was elevated from the practice squad to provide the Broncos additional depth on offensive line, and Alex Palczewski could start at left guard against the Jets on Sunday due to Powers' injury.