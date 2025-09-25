Engram (back) participated in Thursday's practice, Parker Gabriel of the Denver Post reports.

Engram missed practice all last week before ultimately being ruled out for Week 3 against the Chargers. With his return to practice Thursday, Engram should be on track to play Monday night against the Bengals. Engram has massively underwhelmed to start his Broncos career, playing just 38 percent of the offensive snaps across the first two games of the season and catching only four passes for 33 yards on six targets. He's simply not a full-time player in coach Sean Payton's offense that likes to use multiple tight ends and wide receivers.