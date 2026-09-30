Engram failed to haul in his two targets during the Broncos' 30-26 win over the Rams on Sunday.

Although he wasn't listed as a starter, Engram's 40 offensive snaps led all Broncos tight ends, including Adam Trautman (27). That's little comfort to those expecting Engram to at least see some involvement in the offense, with the veteran tight end sporting a 5-60-1 receiving line on eight targets through the first three games of the regular season. He's recorded at least 60 targets in each of his first nine NFL seasons, though he's well behind pace to meet that mark in 2026. Perhaps Engram's fortune will be better in Week 4 against the 49ers, whose defense gave up nine catches (on 11 targets) for 75 yards to Trey McBride in a Week 3 win over the Cardinals.