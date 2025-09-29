Broncos' Jaleel McLaughlin: Inactive again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McLaughlin (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday night's game against the Bengals.
McLaughlin has yet to be active this season, as he's behind J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey and Tyler Badie on the depth chart.
