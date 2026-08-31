The Broncos waived McLaughlin on Sunday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

After serving in a depth capacity in the Denver backfield over the past three seasons and averaging an excellent 4.8 yards per carry over that stretch, McLaughiln re-upped with the Broncos on a one-year, $1.43 million deal in March but was still forced to battle for a roster spot heading into training camp and the preseason. A lack of utility on special teams appears to have cost McLaughlin a job, with Denver opting to keep Tyler Badie over him as its No. 4 running back behind J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey and Jonah Coleman.