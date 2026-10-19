McLaughlin rushed nine times for 41 yards and brought in all four targets for 14 yards in the Browns' 13-10 win over the Ravens on Sunday.

McLaughlin served as the lead back with Quinshon Judkins (ankle) declared inactive and both Raheim Sanders (hip) and Dylan Sampson (knee) on injured reserve. While his rushing opportunities were capped, McLaughlin was reasonably efficient with them while also recording a pristine catch rate on his four targets. The former Bronco is ideally suited for a change-of-pace role, but his speed has always afforded him some fantasy upside. McLaughlin could find himself in a similar role in a Week 7 road matchup against the Titans if Judkins remains sidelined and Sampson isn't activated from IR.