Broncos' Jaylen Waddle: Present for practice without helmet

Waddle, who left Wednesday's practice with muscle tightness, is present for Thursday's session but appears to be an observer, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

Per Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette, while the wideout was spotted during the initial portion of practice Thursday, he wasn't wearing his helmet, then subsequently worked on a side field. Still, Waddle's presence, in any capacity, suggests that Wednesday's muscle tightness isn't a concerning issue and that he should be considered day-to-day for now.