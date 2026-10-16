Waddle secured four of seven targets for 24 yards in the Broncos' 17-14 overtime win over the Seahawks on Thursday.

Waddle exited the game briefly due to a shoulder injury, but he was still able to finish as the Broncos' reception and targets leader on the night. Waddle's yardage total, modest as it was, also qualified him for runner-up status in that category on a night when Bo Nix threw for only 107 yards and averaged 4.0 yards per attempt. Waddle's production has suffered collateral damage from Nix's constant short-area throwing thus far this season, as the veteran receiver is averaging a career-low 10.4 yards per reception and just 38.0 receiving yards per game heading into a Week 7 road matchup against the Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 25.