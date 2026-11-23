Waddle secured three of six targets for 61 yards during Sunday's 38-24 win versus the Raiders.

Waddle sustained a concussion in the Broncos' last game in Week 9 at Carolina, but with the benefit of a Week 10 bye, he had enough time to gain clearance from the protocol for head injuries and miss no additional time as a result. With a 24-yard connection with QB Bo Nix on Sunday, Waddle now has recorded exactly one catch of at least that distance in four straight games. Unfortunately for Waddle's fantasy managers, his 61 receiving yards marked his second most of the campaign after a 138-yard outburst in Week 2 against the Jaguars, so he remains an underwhelming asset in most formats.