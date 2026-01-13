The Broncos designated Krull (foot) to return from injured reserve Tuesday, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Krull will have a 21-day window to participate in practice without counting against the 53-man roster, and Denver can activate him from IR at any point in that span. The depth tight end is recovering from surgery undergone late October to repair the the fractured fifth metatarsal in his left foot. If he's able to practice in full ahead of Saturday's divisional-round contest against the Bills, he could be cleared to retake the field.