Krull (foot) was a full participant at practice Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Krull has been on Denver's injured reserve list since breaking his foot during practice back in October, but it looks like there's a solid chance he will suit up for the AFC Championship versus the Patriots. With that said, there probably won't be a clear path to a significant snap share for Krull as long as Evan Engram, Adam Trautman and Nate Adkins all remain available.