site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: broncos-michael-ojemudia-gets-activated | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Broncos' Michael Ojemudia: Gets activated
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Ojemudia (elbow) was returned to the active roster Monday.
Ojemudia suffered a dislocated elbow during a preseason contest and will be making his season debut Monday night. His return should be a boost to the Broncos' secondary.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 22 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read