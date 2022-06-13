Surtain (calf) participated in individual drills Monday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
As suspected, Surtain wasn't dealing with anything serious when he missed practice last week. The 22-year-old soon will step back in as Denver's top option at corner, as he already is one of the top options in the entire league. That won't necessarily translate to much fantasy value, though, as opposing quarterbacks may opt to avoid his side of the field.
