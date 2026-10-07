Head coach Sean Payton said Wednesday that he does not expect Surtain (ankle) to spend time on injured reserve, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Surtain injured his ankle during the Broncos' Week 4 loss to the 49ers, but the initial tests ruled out a severe injury and estimated a two-game absence. The star defensive back did not practice Wednesday, and it seems like he won't be available for Sunday's AFC West showdown against the Chargers. Riley Moss (ribs) could also miss time, so the Broncos will likely start Jahdae Barron and Kris Abrams-Draine at outside cornerback for the time being.