Harvey (hamstring) was estimated as a limited participant for Wednesday's practice, Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette reports.

Since Denver played Monday night, Wednesday was not an official practice. However, Harvey would not have participated if there had been a practice, according to Tomasson. The second-year running back is dealing with a hamstring issue that will be monitored throughout the remainder of the week. This is particularly notable with Denver on a short week. If Harvey is limited or unable to play Sunday against the Jaguars, it would open more opportunities for J.K. Dobbins and Jonah Coleman.