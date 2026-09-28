Harvey is being evaluated for a concussion, Parker Gabriel of the Denver Post reports.

Harvey was taken to the blue injury tent, and eventually to the locker room, to be evaluated for a concussion in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Rams. The 2025 second-round pick will need to pass the evaluation to return to the game. J.K. Dobbins and Tyler Badie are Denver's available running backs. Harvey had two carries for six yards and caught five of six targets for 39 yards prior to coming off the field.