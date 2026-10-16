Harvey rushed six times for 25 yards and a touchdown and brought in three of four targets for 31 yards in the Broncos' 17-14 overtime win over the Seahawks on Thursday.

Harvey finished with a team-high receiving yardage total on a night when Bo Nix threw for only 107 yards, and the second-year back made key complementary contributions on the ground as well. Harvey scored his first touchdown of the season on a one-yard run with 5:15 remaining in the second quarter, while his rushing yardage total tied a season high. Harvey projects to remain in his change-of-pace role when the Broncos visit the Cardinals in a Week 7 matchup on Sunday, Oct. 25.