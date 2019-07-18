Davis (calf) could be held out for 3-to-4 weeks with his calf strain, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

Davis injured his calf Thursday and underwent an MRI that revealed a strain. Fortunately, he should be back prior to Week 1, assuming his recovery goes as planned. His injury will open up practice and preseason snaps for Keishawn Bierria and Joseph Jones.

