Franklin caught one of four targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 41-10 loss to the Ravens.
Franklin finished Sunday's game third in targets behind fellow wideouts Courtland Sutton (10) and Lil'Jordan Humphrey (five). Unfortunately, the rookie receiver was only able to reel in one pass from quarterback Bo Nix. Though Nix and Franklin have begun to develop their chemistry in the NFL after playing together at Oregon, the pair will likely continue to be inconsistent as the Broncos' offense goes through growing pains during the 2024 campaign. Franklin will look to bounce back in Week 10, albeit in a tough matchup against the division-rival Chiefs.
More News
-
Broncos' Troy Franklin: Paces pass catchers Thursday•
-
Broncos' Troy Franklin: Finds end zone in loss•
-
Broncos' Troy Franklin: Minimal involvement against Raiders•
-
Broncos' Troy Franklin: Four targets in win•
-
Broncos' Troy Franklin: Two grabs in Week 3•
-
Broncos' Troy Franklin: Held catchless in debut•