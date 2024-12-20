Franklin caught one of three targets for 25 yards in Thursday's 34-27 loss to the Chargers.

Franklin recorded just two receptions for the fifth straight game, bringing him to 25 catches for 252 yards and two touchdowns on the season. The rookie played 26 of the Broncos' 64 offensive snaps Thursday, behind fellow receivers Courtland Sutton (58), Devaughn Vele (36) and Marvin Mims (30). Franklin will continue to be difficult to trust for fantasy purposes while competing for targets as Denver's No. 4 wideout. Next up for the Broncos is a matchup against the Bengals in Week 17.