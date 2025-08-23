Browns' Blake Whiteheart: Won't return vs. Rams
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Whiteheart has been ruled out for the rest of Saturday's game against the Rams due to a knee injury.
Whiteheart may have suffered the injury during the Browns' second offensive drive of the second quarter. He's gone to the locker room to undergo further tests to determine the severity of the injury, and he'll finish his day with one catch for 12 yards. Brenden Bates, Sal Cannella and Mitch Van Vooren should all see an uptick in playing time at tight end for the rest of Saturday's game due to Whiteheart's injury.
