Whiteheart (shoulder) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Whiteheart's practice snaps weren't capped during Thursday's session, which puts him on track to play against the Patriots on Sunday. The third-year tight end played 35 snaps on offense in Week 7 against the Dolphins, and his snap count could remain elevated for Week 8 if David Njoku (knee) is not cleared to play.