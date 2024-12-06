Tillman (concussion) is ruled out for Sunday's road matchup against the Steelers, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Tillman hasn't yet resumed practicing since being forced out of Cleveland's loss to Pittsburgh back in Week 12 due to a concussion. setting him up to miss a second straight contest. Tillman's absence will leave Jerry Jeudy and Elijah Moore in position to operate as Jameis Winston's top two wideouts versus the Steelers on Sunday. Michael Woods will figure to be elevated from the practice squad and may be the favorite for the No. 3 role, especially with Jamari Thrash (shoulder) listed as questionable.