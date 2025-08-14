Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Thursday that Gabriel will start Saturday's preseason game against Eagles as long as his lingering hamstring injury doesn't act up in pre-game workouts or after practice, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

Gabriel has been participating in 11-on-11 drills since Monday, so his hamstring injury doesn't appear to be hampering him much. In all likelihood, the Browns are simply taking extra precautions to the rookie third-rounder's recovery, with Shedeur Sanders (oblique) and Kenny Pickett (hamstring) already expected to miss Saturday's game due to injury, and veteran Joe Flacco in line to rest. If Gabriel is able to start, he'll be relieved by Tyler Huntley. If the rookie can't go, however, Cleveland could sign an additional signal-caller to back up Huntley.