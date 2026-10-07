Gabriel (back) was a full participant at practice Wednesday.

Per Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com, coach Todd Monken did not say Wednesday that there was any imminent activation planned for Gabriel, so it seems like the Browns may use most of the 21-day practice window they opened Tuesday to ultimately determine whether he'll be activated. Cleveland already has three healthy quarterbacks on its active 53-man roster, and Gabriel projects to land behind starter Deshaun Watson and 2025 fifth-rounder Shedeur Sanders on the depth chart if he is eventually activated.