The Browns opened Gabriel's (back) 21-day practice window Tuesday.

After Gabriel sustained a back injury in their final preseason game, the Browns used one of its eight designations for return on Gabriel upon placing him on injured reserve Aug. 30. Now that he's missed the requisite four games, Gabriel is eligible to be activated from IR at any point, but the Browns may wait closer to the end of the 21-day window to reinstate him. Once he's added back to the 53-man roster, Gabriel will likely slot third on the depth chart at quarterback behind Deshaun Watson and Shadeur Sanders.