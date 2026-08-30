The Browns placed Gabriel (back) on injured reserve Sunday with a designation to return, Camryn Justice of News 5 Cleveland reports.

Gabriel thus will be required to miss at least the first four games of the campaign due to a back issue. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Sunday that Gabriel initially suffered the injury in preseason Week 3, discomfort followed, and he had an MRI before this transaction was made official. In the meantime, Deshaun Watson will lead the Browns offense, with Shedeur Sanders backing him up and rookie sixth-rounder Taylen Green acting as the third-stringer.