Gabriel will make Cleveland's 53-man roster, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Gabriel took a back seat to Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders for most of the preseason as those two QBs engaged in a competition that culminated in Watson being named the Week 1 starter. Gabriel finally got a chance to start a preseason game in the finale and made the most of his opportunity with a trio of passing touchdowns. The 2025 third-round pick will begin the regular season as the third option on a Browns QB depth chart that may also include rookie sixth-round pick Taylen Green, whom Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports the Browns are hoping to keep on the roster as well.