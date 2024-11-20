Moore (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Thursday's game against the Steelers, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.
Moore came out of Sunday's loss at New Orleans with a shoulder injury that was apparently minor. His volume and production both have spiked since Jameis Winston took over as Cleveland's starting quarterback beginning in Week 8, but Moore's fantasy outlook for Week 12 is subdued by a matchup with Pittsburgh's excellent defense as well as forecasts of poor weather in Cleveland on Thursday.
