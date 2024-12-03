Moore brought in eight of 14 targets for 111 yards in the Browns' 41-32 loss to the Broncos on Monday night. He also rushed once for one yard.

With Cedric Tillman (concussion) unavailable, Moore stepped up to produce his first 100-yard effort since Week 11 of his 2021 rookie season with the Jets. The veteran wideout has posted his three best receiving yardage totals of the season with Jameis Winston as his quarterback, as Monday night's effort was preceded by 85- and 66-yard tallies in Weeks 8 and 11, respectively. If Tillman remains sidelined for Sunday's Week 14 road rematch with the Steelers, Moore could play another significant role in that divisional clash.