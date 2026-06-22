Browns' Isaiah Bond: Strong spring

Bond added 15 pounds of muscle during the offseason and was one of the Browns' standout performers during spring practices, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

According to Oyefusi, Bond led the team in targets during spring practices and "continued to display his speed" while also making "a bunch of contested catches." Cleveland used early draft picks on wide receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston back in April, and the team also still employs Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) and Cedric Tillman, so it's unclear how this wideout depth chart is going to shake out over the summer. Bond is putting himself in the mix after securing just 18 of 44 targets for 338 yards and no touchdowns across 16 regular-season games as a rookie last season.