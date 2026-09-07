Bond cleared concussion protocol and resumed practicing Monday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Bond suffered the brain injury in Cleveland's second preseason game but has since cleared all five steps of the protocol, putting him on track to be ready to go for Sunday's season opener in Jacksonville. He's expected to fill the No. 4 receiver role for the Browns behind KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston and veteran Jerry Jeudy. As an undrafted rookie last season, Bond caught just 18 of 44 targets for 338 yards and zero touchdowns in 16 games.