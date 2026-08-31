Bond (concussion) is not practicing Monday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Bond continues to deal with the concussion he sustained in Cleveland's second preseason game, but coach Todd Monken said Monday the wideout is nearing a return to the field. Bond is expected to open the season as a sub-package wide receiver behind Jerry Jeudy and rookies KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston while also handling returner duties. Bond doesn't carry much fantasy value outside of return yardage leagues.

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