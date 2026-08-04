Browns' KC Concepcion: Present for practice

Concepcion (shoulder) was spotted in pads during the early stages of Tuesday's practice, Dan Labbe of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

It remains to be seen if Concepcion is deemed a full participant in the practice, but it's a good sign to see the wideout out there a day after he landed hard on his right shoulder. While coach Todd Monken previously noted that the wideout was "still sore" in the wake of Monday's session, Concepcion's presence on the field Tuesday supports the notion that he was able to avoid a concerning injury.