Coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Chubb (knee) won't be ready for Sunday's game against the Raiders but will be evaluated after the Browns' bye in Week 9, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Stefanski also said that Chubb remains on schedule in his recovery from an MCL sprain in his right knee. The standout running back was initially handed a six-week recovery timeframe for his injury, so a return for Cleveland's Week 10 matchup against the Texans would put him right on track. When healthy, Chubb stands to reprise his usual role as the first option in a lethal backfield tandem alongside Kareem Hunt, who's on track for at least one more contest as the Browns' unquestioned top ballcarrier.