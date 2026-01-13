Chubb rushed 10 times for 48 yards and was not targeted as a receiver in Monday's 30-6 wild-card game win over the Steelers.

Chubb took a back seat to rookie starter Woody Marks (19-112-1) as he had been doing in the second half of the regular season. It was the veteran backup's first game with double-digit carries since Week 9 of the regular season. Six of his 10 carries against Pittsburgh came in garbage time late in the fourth quarter, so DFS players should not expect this kind of workload from Chubb against the Patriots in the divisional round.