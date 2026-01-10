Chubb is set to serve as the Texans' RB2 behind Woody Marks for Monday's AFC wild-card game against the Steelers after Jawhar Jordan (ankle) was ruled out.

Chubb saw just one carry in two of his last three games in the regular season before being rested for Week 18 against the Colts. He opened the season as the Texans' top running back and logged double-digit carries in six of Houston's first eight games, but he has since been surpassed by the rookie Marks. Dare Ogunbowale and British Brooks will also be on hand to provide backfield depth behind Chubb and Marks.