Chubb had one carry for one yard on five snaps in Saturday's 20-16 win over the Chargers in Week 17.

Chubb was impacted by the presence of Woody Marks (44 snaps), who returned to the lineup following two weeks of inactivity due to an ankle injury. A playing-time split that favored Marks is not surprising, but that Chubb finished behind Jawhar Jordan (11 snaps) is a more recent development, one that started Week 16. Chubb has just eight carries and one reception for a combined 46 yards from scrimmage over the last three games.