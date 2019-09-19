Browns' Nick Chubb: May garner more third-down work
Coach Freddie Kitchens said Thursday that he's hopeful to find ways to get Chubb more touches in future games, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.
Kitchens wouldn't elaborate on how he might consider heightening Chubb's role on offense, though the coach did leave the door open for the running back to poach more third-down work from backups Dontrell Hillard and D'Ernest Johnson. Operating behind a suspect offensive line, Chubb has rumbled for 3.9 yards per carry and one touchdown to go with seven receptions for 46 yards while playing 65.5 percent of the Browns' offensive snaps through two weeks. With a tough opponent in the Rams on the docket Sunday, managing Chubb's workload may be a lesser concern than the prior two weeks as the 1-1 Browns look to keep up with the undefeated Ravens in the AFC North.
