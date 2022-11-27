Chubb rushed 26 times for 116 yards and a touchdown and brought in his only target for 16 yards in the Browns' 23-17 overtime win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

The star running back ended up taking on his heaviest workload of the season on the ground, and his final carry was the most critical since it culminated in a game-winning three-yard touchdown. Chubb had to work for his yards most of the afternoon against a talented Buccaneers defense, but he finished with his sixth 100-yard effort of the campaign one week after producing a season-low 19-yard tally against the Bills in Week 11. His productive afternoon also vaulted Chubb over the 1,000-yard mark for the season for the fourth straight year, sending him into a Week 13 road matchup against the vulnerable Texans run defense with plenty of momentum.